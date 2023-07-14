Three Minors Drown In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri While Trying To Swim in Floodwaters

Three minor boys drowned in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri, near Mukundpur Chowk, on Friday, 14 July, at 4:30 pm.

According to STO Ram Gopal, the boys were rescued and rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased, identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13), were all residents of Jahangirpuri.

According to NDTV, the police said that the boys were trying to swim in the floodwaters when they drowned and that the matter is under investigation.