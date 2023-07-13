In Photos: Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi

Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi
(Photo Courtesy: Reuters / PTI; Altered by The Quint)
Devastating floods persist on Thursday (13 July) as a result of heavy rainfall in Delhi and other regions of North India. The excessive rain experienced in the, area over the past few days, has led to the Yamuna river attaining its highest water level on record.
Residents residing in low-lying areas are being compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge in relief camps. Alarming footage from New Delhi is making rounds on social media. Check them out here.
