Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi

In Photos: Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi

Devastating floods persist due to heavy rainfall in Delhi and other regions of North India.
phelian
Photos
Published:

Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi

|

(Photo Courtesy: Reuters / PTI; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alarming Pictures Chronicle Extreme Floods In New Delhi </p></div>

Devastating floods persist on Thursday (13 July) as a result of heavy rainfall in Delhi and other regions of North India. The excessive rain experienced in the, area over the past few days, has led to the Yamuna river attaining its highest water level on record.

Residents residing in low-lying areas are being compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge in relief camps. Alarming footage from New Delhi is making rounds on social media. Check them out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadDelhi Floods: Schools To Be Shut, Drinking Water Shortage Likely | 10 Points

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT