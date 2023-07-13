Delhi Floods: Schools To Be Shut, Drinking Water Shortage Likely | 10 Points

A rapid increase in the water level of the Yamuna was recorded on Wednesday and reached 208.48 metres at 8 am on Thursday, 13 July.
Floods continued to cause havoc in Delhi and other parts of North India on Thursday, 13 July, due to unprecedented rain in the region over the last few days.
The Yamuna river reached its highest-ever water level on Thursday, leading to people living in low-lying areas leaving their homes and taking shelter in relief camps.
Here are ten key highlights on the flood situation in Delhi NCR.
1. Yamuna's water level reaches 208.48 metres
A rapid increase in the water level of the Yamuna was recorded on Wednesday and it reached 208.48 metres at 8 am on Thursday, 13 July. A major contributing factor was the release of water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.
As a precaution, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas.
2. Twelve NDRF teams deployed to tackle flood situation
A dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.
Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and north-east Delhi while two are stationed in south-east Delhi and one in the Shahdara area of the national capital.
The teams are helping the administration in evacuating the flood affected residents and saving them from hazardous sites.
3. Schools, colleges shut till Sunday; Govt officers to work from home
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that schools and colleges will be shut till Sunday, 16 July, due to the unprecedented flood situation. Further, all government officials, barring those involved in essential services, have been asked to work from home.
"Schools, Colleges & Universities will remain closed till Sunday. All Government Offices, expect those providing essential services, will work from home till Sunday. Advisory is being issued for private offices to do same," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.
4. Non-essential heavy goods vehicles banned from entering Delhi
The Delhi government has also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital, barring those carrying essential goods.
5. Traffic on key routs diverted
The Delhi Police said that traffic from Geeta Colony, Kashmere Gate and other areas will be diverted to alternative routes and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
6. CM Kejriwal urges citizens to avoid affected routes
Kejriwal also advised people to keep away from routes which are at risk of being flooded due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna.
“The water level of Yamuna is rising continuously. Now the level has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the water of Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes," he took to Twitter to say.
7. Drinking water shortage likely
Further, Kejriwal said that there will be a shortage of drinking water supply in Delhi due to three water treatment plans getting flooded.
"Due to rising water level in Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have to be shut. Due to this there will be water shortage in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible," he said.
8. Delhi govt asks Centre for help
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked the Centre to stop the discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage in the Yamuna. However, the Centre said that excess water from the barrage has to be released, NDTV reported.
9. Ninety rescued from Faridabad's Amirpur village
Officials said that at least 90 people living near the Yamuna were rescued by NDRF personnel and the local police.
“Faridabad Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Wednesday evacuated at least 90 people living near the Yamuna riverbank in Delhi,” an official told PTI.
“The rescued people include mostly labourers who, along with their families, lived in Amipur village and worked in farms there," the official added.
10. Delhi metro running slow on 4 bridges over Yamuna
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that metro trains were running slow on four bridges over the Yamuna, but all other services were running normally.
"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available,“ the DMRC said in a tweet.
