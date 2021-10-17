Three Accused in Singhu Border Case Remanded To Police Custody

Three people accused of killing Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh whose mutilated body was found tied to a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, were remanded to six days police custody by a Sonipat court, reported news agency PTI.

The Haryana Police has set up two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe the incident, which took place during the early hours of Friday, 15 October. All three accused belong to the Nihang community among Sikhs.

According to PTI, Narayan Singh, a key member of the community, was arrested from near Amritsar on Saturday, while two others – Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – had surrendered before the Sonipat Police.