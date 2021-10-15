Man Found Dead at Singhu Farmers’ Protest Site, Body Taken to Sonipat Hospital

An unidentified man was found dead at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border on Friday, 15 October. The man was found in a pool of blood with his left wrist severed, reported NDTV.

The man's body was was found tied to a police barricade.

Sonipat Police have taken his body to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Initial media reports claim people from Nihangs – a Sikh group – as the accused in the incident.

The cops are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)