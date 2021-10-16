'He Was Lured Into Going There': Kin of Man Found Mutilated at Singhu Border

Media reports suggest that he was murdered by persons belonging to the Nihang Sikh community, over the purported sacrilege of the the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib.

"He took Rs 50 and said he was going for work in Chabal and will return after 7 days. I thought he went to work there. He was not such a person (to commit desecration of Guru Granth Sahib). The perpetrators must be punished," Raj Kaur, sister of labourer Lakhbir Singh, told news agency ANI on Friday.