'Stop Dividing People': Protest in Delhi Against Hate Speech in Haridwar

Around 100 people staged a protest in Delhi, outside Uttarakhand Sadan at 2 pm on Monday, 27 December, against the hate speech in Haridwar and demanded immediate arrests of Yati Narsinghanand and other leaders.

"This is not a one-off event. This is a pattern that has been seen in the past as well, where there has been violence after hate speech. This was a clear call to violence and raises the huge question of accountability."

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj said, "We want the Uttarakhand government and police to take action. That is why we are here."

"We want the organisers to be arrested. It is appalling that 10 days have passed but no action has been taken... Imagine if a Sikh, Muslim, or Christian had made that statement."

The protesters said that a similar event has been announced in Dasna, Ghaziabad on 1-2 January. Shabnam Hashmi and others wrote a mail to the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM), urging him not to allow the event.

The mail to the DM read, "As per the posters and posts on social media about the proposed ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Ghaziabad, the same person Yati Narsinghanand who organised the Haridwar event, is also involved with the event scheduled in Ghaziabad. Considering the grave violation of the Constitution of India and the IPC and threat to law and order which the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ resulted in, we urge you to ensure such a ‘Dharam Sansad’ is not allowed to be held in Ghaziabad."