'Stop Dividing People': Protest in Delhi Against Hate Speech in Haridwar

Protesters outside Uttarakhand Sadan on Monday afternoon.
(The Quint/ Ashna Butani)
Around 100 people staged a protest in Delhi, outside Uttarakhand Sadan at 2 pm on Monday, 27 December, against the hate speech in Haridwar and demanded immediate arrests of Yati Narsinghanand and other leaders.
The protest was organised by rights and students groups including All India Students’ Union (AISA), All India Democratic Women’s Association, and United Against Hate, among others.
Police had barricaded Uttarakhand Sadan. Protesters were informed that Section 144 had been imposed.
A three-day conclave was organised by controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
Activist Anjali Bhardwaj said, "We want the Uttarakhand government and police to take action. That is why we are here."
The protesters demanded the arrests of Yati Narsinghanad, Prabodhanand, and Sadhavi Annapurna.
Protesters marched with placards till the Uttarakhand Sadan, which was barricaded by the police.
Protesters demanded the arrests of leaders who gave an open call for violence at the conclave.
Members of AIDWA said that the hate speech was politically motivated as elections are coming up.
The protesters said that a similar event has been announced in Dasna, Ghaziabad on 1-2 January. Shabnam Hashmi and others wrote a mail to the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM), urging him not to allow the event.
