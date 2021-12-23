‘What Is Going On?’ Martina Navratilova Reacts to Hate Speech in India

Former American tennis player Martina Navratilova’s tweet on “what is going on” in India, in reference to hate speech spewed against minorities, has gone viral.

Retweeting a video of Hindutva groups which included Hindu Yuva Vahini, and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, taking a pledge to “fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu rashtra, Navratilova, considered one of the greatest tennis players in the world, expressed her concern and asked “What is going on?!?”