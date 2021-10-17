Singhu Border Killing: Three Accused Remanded to Six Days Police Custody

A total of four people from the Nihang community of Sikhs were taken into police custody after the mutilated body of one Lakhbir Singh was found on the barricades of the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border in Haryana on 15 October.

Three of the accused – Sardar Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh – were presented in a Sonipat court on Sunday, 17 October by the Sonipat Crime Branch and the police.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kimmy Singla remanded them to six days police custody, noting that the accused will have daily health check-ups and daily diary (DD) entries while in police custody.