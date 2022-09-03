FAQ | Kerala Govt Issues New Rules for Shawarma Sale - What You Need To Know

The Kerala government has issued new rules for the sale of shawarmas in restaurants and shops in the state, including the requirement of a licence.

The rules, which came into effect on Thursday, 1 September, were issued just months after the death of a 16-year-old from eating spoiled shawarma from a shop in Kerala's Kasargod on 1 May.

The incident also left at least 40 others, many students at a local school, hospitalised because of food poisoning. Samples were taken from those hospitalised at the Kozhikode Government Medical College and indicated that the poisoning was caused by shigella bacteria, the health department has said.

What does this mean for food safety in Kerala? Should you be wary of eating shawarmas in the state? And what exactly do the new rules say?