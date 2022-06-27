Kanpur Violence: Accused's 'Baba Biryani' Fails Food Safety Test; 6 Shops Sealed

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, 27 June, took food samples from all outlets of Kanpur’s famous establishment ‘Baba Biryani’ owned by Mukhtar Baba, who has been accused of funding the 3 June Kanpur violence.

All the samples taken by the FDA have failed the test report. The action was taken on the orders of Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Vishakh G Iyer.