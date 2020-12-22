Shigella Outbreak in Kerala: How It Spreads? What’re the Symptoms?

Even as Kerala battles the coronavirus pandemic, another infection, Shigella, has created panic in the Kozhikode district. Over three dozen suspected cases were identified in the last week, with six cases of shigella infection being confirmed.

The district administration of Kozhikode had called for an emergency meeting after a 11-year-old died of the infection.

While the infection is now said to be under control, health authorities and citizens have been put on high alert.