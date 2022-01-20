ADVERTISEMENT

Street Food: Shawarma in Boiled Egg

Ande wala Shawarrma khaya kya?

Muskan Singh
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

You just can't claim yourself Shawarma lover if you haven't visited this place. Located in Delhi's Fateh Nagar, this food joint is known for its Omelettes and Shawarmas but with a twist.

And one of those twists is Egg Shawarma from Mithlesh Ande Wala.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eggs without yolk.</p></div>

Eggs without yolk.

(Photo: The Quint)

Yolk is first removed from the boiled eggs.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Marinated Chicken.</p></div>

Marinated Chicken.

(Photo: The Quint)

Chicken is marinated using spices and then chopped on beat. Mayonnaise is added to the chopped chicken.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Egg with chopped Chicken.</p></div>

Egg with chopped Chicken.

(Photo: The Quint)

Eggs are then filled with chicken and overloaded with veggies and sauces.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Egg Boat Shawarma</p></div>

Egg Boat Shawarma

(Photo: The Quint)

Grab a bite for just Rs 90 at Mithlesh Ande Wala. All these flavours will win you over and ensure to come back for more.

Location: Opp D-1, Jail Rd, Fateh Nagar, New Delhi

Timings: 3 PM-11:30 PM

