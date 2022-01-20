Street Food: Shawarma in Boiled Egg
Ande wala Shawarrma khaya kya?
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
You just can't claim yourself Shawarma lover if you haven't visited this place. Located in Delhi's Fateh Nagar, this food joint is known for its Omelettes and Shawarmas but with a twist.
And one of those twists is Egg Shawarma from Mithlesh Ande Wala.
Yolk is first removed from the boiled eggs.
Chicken is marinated using spices and then chopped on beat. Mayonnaise is added to the chopped chicken.
Eggs are then filled with chicken and overloaded with veggies and sauces.
Grab a bite for just Rs 90 at Mithlesh Ande Wala. All these flavours will win you over and ensure to come back for more.
Location: Opp D-1, Jail Rd, Fateh Nagar, New Delhi
Timings: 3 PM-11:30 PM
