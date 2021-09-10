UP Govt Declares 10 sq km Area of Mathura-Vrindavan as Pilgrimage Site

On 30 August, Adityanath had imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. “Saints and public representatives are of the view that liquor and meat shouldn’t be consumed here,” he was quoted as saying at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Lucknow by ANI.

He had said the administration would counsel and train those engaged in such activities to shift to a different trade.

He had even recommended that those involved in selling meat or liquor shift to the milk trade, which would help Mathura become a top milk producer once again, PTI had reported.