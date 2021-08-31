UP CM Yogi Adityanath Bans Liquor, Meat Sale in Mathura

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
(Photo: PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura on Monday, 30 August. "Saints and public representatives are of the view that liquor and meat shouldn't be consumed here," Yogi stated, according to news agency ANI.
He added that the administration is organising counselling and training of those engaged in such activities so that they can shift to a different trade.
Speaking at a Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Lucknow, the CM recommended that those involved in selling meat or liquor can shift to the milk trade, PTI reported.
This would aid in Mathura regaining its lost glory of being a top milk-producer, the CM said.
Adityanath went on to claim that the every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi with adequate funding. "We are looking at a blend of modern technology and cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
