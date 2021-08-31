UP CM Yogi Adityanath Bans Liquor, Meat Sale in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura on Monday, 30 August. "Saints and public representatives are of the view that liquor and meat shouldn't be consumed here," Yogi stated, according to news agency ANI.

He added that the administration is organising counselling and training of those engaged in such activities so that they can shift to a different trade.

Speaking at a Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Lucknow, the CM recommended that those involved in selling meat or liquor can shift to the milk trade, PTI reported.