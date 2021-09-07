Meat Trade on a Knife's Edge Due to Yogi's Policies, Mathura Ban the Latest Blow

“It has been over four years and the government has failed to issue new licenses,” the butchers at Balochpura Kasai market alleged.

“This is politically motivated and the discrimination is more apparent since 2017. The biggest problem is that the government has not issued new licenses to butchers and our old licenses have not been renewed despite intervention by the honorable high court. It shows that the government is following a policy of discrimination and we saw the same happening during the lockdown. This made our position even more vulnerable,” Qureshi said.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had held that “food, food habits in this state have flourished and are an essential part of life as an element of the secular culture that has come to exist and is common amongst all sections of the society. Compliance of law should not end in deprivation; the cause whereof may be attributable to the inaction of the state… We have put on record the above indicators so that the state while taking decisions does not lose sight of the dimensions and repercussions of the consequences that are likely to follow and affect the public at large. This will also aid the state in informing the court about the measures it proposes to take in this regard.”

The Mathura meat ban announcement is latest in the series of policies that have adversely affected the local meat and poultry markets in UP. Coupled with the growing calls to boycott Muslim businesses and strong cultural food aversions, this space will remain ripe for politicisation. The lakhs of lives dependent on it, will remain on the knife’s edge.

(Alishan Jafri is an independent journalist based in Lucknow. He writes on communal violence in India. This story is a part of National Foundation for India's ongoing series of reports by independent journalists across India.)