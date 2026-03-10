RN Ravi’s Transfer from TN to Bengal: How BJP Killed Two Birds With One Stone

Governor RN Ravi’s transfer from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal triggered different reactions in the two states. In the former, leaders of the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were pleasantly surprised. They had been demanding his removal for a long time and, of late, had started to use his presence in the state to fuel pro-Dravidian sentiments and polarisation.

In the latter, the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), was shocked. A Governor known for coming to frequent conflict with federal principles and norms is being sent at the crucial hour of uncertainty over the controversial voter roll revision—it was reason enough to immediately trigger the fears of ill motive on the part of the Union government.