Tamil Nadu Governor Wrestles With DMK on Senthil Balaji – Who Is RN Ravi?

When RN Ravi was sworn in as Tamil Nadu governor in September 2021, he had told mediapersons that he hoped to make his relationship with the DMK government “as beautiful as possible in the days to come.” Considering the number of times the governor has locked horns with the state government since then, the relationship between the two parties has been anything but.

In the latest controversy on Thursday evening, 29 June, Ravi dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers and released a statement justifying his decision.

“There are reasonable apprehensions that continuation of Thiru V. Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State," the statement read.

Balaji is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for an alleged job scam from 2015 when he was a minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.