Why RN Ravi's Appointment as West Bengal Governor Could be Bad News for Mamata

He has refused to clear Bills passed by the state Assembly, keeping them pending or returning them; he has summarily dismissed a minister hours after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, even though it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to sack a minister; on several occasions he has declined to read parts of the Governor’s speech to the Assembly prepared by the government; and he is the only Governor to date who has used his Independence Day and Republic Day speeches to level allegations against the state government.

His actions have been so extreme that they have led to several strictures from the Supreme Court.

In April 2023, Ravi declared that a Governor withholding assent from a Bill meant that “the Bill is dead”. Later that year, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, held that the rejection of a Bill by a Governor “does not mean its death”. A law proposed by a state legislature is not extinguished merely because the Governor refuses to sign his assent, the ruling said.

The Supreme Court issued a much more unequivocal reprimand in April 2025 when it held that 10 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu government which Ravi had rejected and subsequently sent to the President were “deemed to have received assent”.

It described the Governor’s action of referring the Bills to the President as “not bona fide”, and his conduct as “arbitrary, non est, and erroneous in law”.

It was a huge victory for the DMK government and an unequivocal rap on the knuckles of the Governor—not to speak of its wider significance in the context of India’s federal structure and Centre-state relations. Anyone else would probably have resigned after such a censure. But Ravi gamely carried on.