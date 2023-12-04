'Possibly Because of Jawan Film': Dr Kafeel Khan on New FIR Against His Book

"I think the reason might be the Jawan film because of the scenes inspired from the Gorakhpur tragedy case. It's backlash because of the same," Dr Kafeel Khan told The Quint. A fresh FIR was filed against him on Sunday, 3 December for "conspiring against the nation" through his book which was released two years ago.

Filed in Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow, this is the sixth FIR against him since 2017.