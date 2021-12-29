'Agonising, Humiliating, Senseless': Dr Kafeel Khan Looks Back on Time in Jail

Azad was a nineteen-year-old with grave charges levied against him under the POCSO Act. His story was similar to many who are charged under this act by hostile families. He was seventeen when he had a love affair with a teenage girl who was then fifteen. They wanted to marry each other and ran away from home to Mumbai until her family found them. The girl changed her statement under pressure from her family and an FIR was registered. The fast-track court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, which he was now serving.

I found him to be a very cheerful person who took care of Mantri-ji, as one of the inmates was called. Azad made Mantri-ji’s bed, served him tea, fruits and snacks, coloured his hair and washed his clothes. Most of the time, Mantri-ji was reprimanding or swearing at him, but Azad ignored it all and continued his work in the spirit of ‘jail me samay katna hai (one has to pass the time in jail somehow)’.

I could never get used to the lack of concern most inmates displayed about basic personal hygiene. On the other side of the barrack, waste from the toilet used to flow out into the open through the cracks in a broken pipe, attracting millions of flies. Just the thought of going there made me feel like retching. But it was a place that inmates habitually visited in order to take a leak under the open sky. I never figured out if this was because the toilets were very dirty, or they were just used to peeing in the open.

For me, having access to water and washing my hands with soap was so important that after a few days I got myself some paper soap that I could always keep on my person.

Meeting and interacting with Mantri-ji furthered my education in another direction.

Mantri-ji was a bahubali politician from Maharajganj in Gorakhpur. He was counted in the league of former well-known bahubalis of Purvanchal. His clout was immense, and he had been a minister in many UP governments, including those of the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Mantri-ji’s fortunes turned after he allegedly had an affair with twenty-four-year-old poet and political aspirant, who, after getting pregnant, was found dead in her apartment. Both Mantri-ji and his wife were found guilty of conspiring to murder the girl, and were sentenced to life imprisonment, of which they had served sixteen years when I reached Gorakhpur Jail. I had heard of him even when I was working at BRD, because he spent a lot of time at the college roaming around freely. He had returned to prison only after the change of government in 2017, and his barrack had been reserved for him.

He was known to help other prisoners, but his habit of then insulting that person in front of everyone took away from his image of a generous man.