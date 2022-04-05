Yesudas to Hyderali: Kerala's Dubious 'Tradition' of Barring Non-Hindu Artistes

In the first week of April, Kerala's Koodalmanikyam temple courted controversy after it barred a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer VP Mansiya for being a 'non-Hindu'. Later, dancer Soumya Sukumaran too was barred from performing at two temples in the state for being a Christian.

But this is not a new phenomenon in Kerala. Several temples in the state have in the past denied access to 'non-Hindu' artistes.



Carnatic and playback singer KJ Yesudas, who has also sung some of the most popular devotional songs in praise of Hindu gods, has had to put up a sustained fight for over 50 years to enter some Hindu temples in Kerala. Yesudas has been Malayalam film industry's most sought after singer over the past five decades. In Bollywood, he is knowing for his song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein of Kamal Haasan and Sridevi starrer Sadma (1983).