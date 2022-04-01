'Discrimination Rampant': Christian Dancer Barred at Second Kerala Temple

“For the past seven years I have been performing at temples and also on other stages,” she said. Even now, the church has not warmed up to Sukumaran.

“I worry that my children may face problems if they want to adopt Christianity as they grow up,” she said. Her family members, including her husband who is a practicing Christian, has not faced any problems with the church so far. “The church has not boycotted others in my family. Only I am excluded. I have also not been going to the church, often,” she said.

Another Kerala dancer, VP Mansiya – who was a born in a Muslim family – has been facing boycott from both mosques and temples. Mansiya too was prevented from performing at Koodalmanikyam temple festival on account of being a non-Hindu.