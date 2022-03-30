'Art Has No Religion': Another Artist Denied Stage in Kerala For Being Non-Hindu

An artist from Thiruvananthapuram has alleged that she was banned from performing in the Koodalmanikyam Temple dance festival on religious grounds.

Soumya Sukumaran, the founder-director of Kalanjali foundation of performing arts, alleged the temple authorities cancelled her dance performance scheduled for 21 April as she is a non-Hindu.

Sukumaran said the temple committee had booked her dance programme and that she found it "a bit weird" when they asked her religion.