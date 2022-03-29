'Denied Temple Venues Thrice': Kerala Bharatanatyam Dancer on 'Non-Hindu Ban'

Bharatanatyam dancer VP Mansiya was not entirely surprised when Koodalmanikyam temple authorities called her to cancel her scheduled performance at their festival. In the past five years, the 27-year-old dancer who was born in a Muslim family in Kerala, has already been denied entry to temple venues twice.

Koodalmanikyam, located at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, was the third temple that denied her dance venue on account of being a non-Hindu. While her performance at the temple was slated for 21 April, Mansiya was told on 27 March that she will not be allowed entry as she is not a Hindu.