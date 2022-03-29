‘All Development Projects To Be Dealt the Same Way Like SilverLine’: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 29 March, said that the Supreme Court has observed that there needs to be a pan-India approach in matters such as the SilverLine project and therefore, this standard would be applicable to other projects in the country which face the same opposition as faced by the semi-high speed rail corridor in the southern state.

The high court was referring to a recent ruling by the apex court directing a hands-off approach by the courts in dealing with pleas opposing major developmental projects in the country, news agency PTI reported.

In view of the apex court’s Monday (28 March) decision, dismissing the appeals against a high court order which permitted the Kerala government to go ahead with its SilverLine survey, Justice Devan Ramachandran said, all large scale projects, including waterways, national highways and bullet trains, have to be dealt with the same yardstick.