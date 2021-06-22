Yediyurappa’s Lingayat Fort Jolted: Panchamasali Seer Goes Hostile

Is Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa’s Lingayat support base intact? Though seers of 17 Lingayat mutts in the state have expressed solidarity with the chief minister, whose political future is under threat, one influential Lingayat seer – Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swami – has remained lukewarm if not hostile.

Seer Basavajaya Mrityunjaya of the Koodalasangama Panchamasali Mahapeeta mutt, commands the respect of Panchamasali Lingayats who form close to 80 per cent of the Lingayat population. 'Lingayat' is an umbrella term to describe a community of 99 caste groups who follow the 12th Century social reformer and philosopher Basavanna. Some among the Lingayats identify with Hinduism, while others consider themselves part of a separate religion.

Lingayats form around 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population and are a strong political voting block.