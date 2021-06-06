Will Step Down If BJP High Command Asks Me: K’taka CM Yediyurappa

Amid political tensions and speculation about a leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said, “as long as the Delhi high command (Bharatiya Janata Party) has confidence in me, I will continue as the Chief Minister,” PTI reported.
Yediyurappa even asserted that alternate BJP leadership exists and he is in no confusion.
“They have given me an opportunity, I'm trying beyond my strength to utilise the opportunity for good. Rest is left for the high command," he was quoted by PTI.
The 78-year-old was further quoted as saying, “I will not criticise anyone. I won't agree that there is no alternate person. There will always be alternate persons in the state and the country, so I won't agree that there are no alternate persons in Karnataka.”
As Karnataka tackles the COVID second wave, there has been constant speculation about the BJP’s attempts to replace Yediyurappa.
Moreover, citing the state government’s mismanagement of the pandemic and other alleged corruption charges, a few MLAs were reportedly pushing for convening a legislature party meeting.
Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra, who has been accused of interfering in the administration, had recently visited Delhi and met top party leaders including national President JP Nadda and had reportedly requested to rein in dissidents.
In the midst of the buzz of removing Yediyurappa, his government in Karnataka suspended the controversial sale of over 3,500 acres of land to JSW Steel Ltd in Ballari. The government had decided to make the sale on 26 April and not go through with it on 27 May.
The anti-Yediyurappa camp has been claiming to have signatures of several MLAs.
But a Yediyurappa loyalist, MP Renukacharya, dismissed the signature campaign.
“No one has signed against Yediyurappa and there are 62 people (out of 118 BJP MLAs) who have signed in support. I will send this to national leaders at the right time. All MLAs are focused on COVID control,” he said, according to The Indian Express.
