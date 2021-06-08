Contrary to Claims, BJP Leadership Signals ‘Exit’ for Yediyurappa

In Karnataka’s legislative power corridors, it is crystal clear that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s time is up.

In fact, the BJP is even clear that Yediyurappa’s kin including his sons – 47-year-old BY Raghavendra and 45-year-old BY Vijayendra – will not have a future in politics if they piggyback on the 78-year-old’s clout.

This, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national leadership has defended, on record, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s stake to his chair.