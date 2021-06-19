Yediyurappa To Remain CM, Will Take Action Against Detractors: BJP

Revenue Minister R Ashoka who was also part of the meeting said that they did not discuss leadership change.

"The leadership issue was not discussed. Yediyurappa is our leader, there is no change in that. Our in-charge Arun Singh has asked me to make it clear. The government will function under his (Yediyurappa) leadership,” said Ashoka while speaking to the press in the city.

Further elaborating on the decisions of the core committee meeting, Ashoka said it was decided to improve the image of the government and the party in the state and have proper coordination between the two.

He said the party would hold its state executive meeting on 26 June in Bengaluru, organise district executives’ meetings from 1 to 15 July and Mandal executive meetings from 16 to 31 July.

Yediyurappa earlier in the day had downplayed the dissidence against him as he ruled out any political crisis in the state.