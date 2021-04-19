‘Would Have Put COVID in Devendra Fadnavis’ Mouth’: Shiv Sena MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has picked another fight with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, stating on Saturday, 17 April, that if he found COVID, he would have put it in Fadnavis' mouth. As per PTI, his remarks have sparked protests in the Opposition party in Maharashtra.

BJP workers on Sunday, 18 April, burnt Gaikwad's effigies and staged protests in Buldhana, added the report.

Gaikwad, in reference to the Remdesivir stock that was recently discovered by Maharashtra Police, accused BJP of not supporting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the state.

As quoted by PTI, Gaikwad said: