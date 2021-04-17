Amid COVID Surge, Prices of Remdesivir Slashed on Govt’s Request

Amid the shortage of antiviral drug Remdesivir and the surge in COVID cases in the country, manufacturers of the injection have slashed the prices, following government’s intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority under the Department of Pharmaceuticals announced on Saturday, 17 April.



The authority declared that the prices for seven brands of Remdesivir injections of potency 100mg per vial have been reduced. Ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,700, Cadila Healthcare's Remdac continues to be the cheapest Remdesivir injection at Rs 899.

Hospitals across the country have been sending SOS messages that Remdesivir, the antiviral injection being used to treat severe COVID-19 cases, has run out.