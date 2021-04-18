‘Police Arrested Remdesivir Supplier That BJP Arranged’: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, has alleged that Mumbai Police arrested a remdesivir supplier whom BJP had approached to supply the anti-viral drug to the state.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that Mumbai Police on Saturday, 17 April has arrested a Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the antiviral drug to the state at the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Four days ago we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply us (Remdesivir) but they couldn't until permission was given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and we got FDA's permission, but at about 9 pm, police arrested him (supplier)."
“DCP told us that they received inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and wanted to verify the same. We showed them the permission letter. He (DCP) said it wasn't communicated to them. Whatever happened was wrong,” Fadnavis added.
DCP Manjunath Singh refuted the allegations and said that the supplier was only called for an inquiry, and it wasn't an arrest.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement alleged that BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis used Central Government to give the exporter permission to sell locally and then the BJP purchased the stock of Remdisivir from Bruck Pharma.
"It is illegal for a political party to buy drugs, medicines or any other articles for the purpose of donation. The shroud of charity can easily be used to bribe citizens hence our Constitution and Representation of the People Act 1951 have explicitly stated that political parties cannot do charity", the party said in a press release.
"Why were BJP leaders treated with so much deference while common citizens are threatened by the police. Earlier this year I tried to meet DCP Upadhyay, he made me wait, then his office demanded I leave my cell phone out and when I refused he did not let me enter his office. I had complained to the Commissioner but no action was taken. But here BJP leaders are seen recording the meeting on their phones! Why does Mumbai Police not treat all citizens equally?", said Preeti Sharma Menon, spokesperson and national executive member of AAP.
Maharashtra reported 67,123 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest-ever for a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. The total cases in the state reached 37.7 lakh and deaths have marked 59,970.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 18 Apr 2021,03:15 PM IST