‘Police Arrested Remdesivir Supplier That BJP Arranged’: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that Mumbai Police on Saturday, 17 April has arrested a Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the antiviral drug to the state at the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Four days ago we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply us (Remdesivir) but they couldn't until permission was given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and we got FDA's permission, but at about 9 pm, police arrested him (supplier)."

“DCP told us that they received inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and wanted to verify the same. We showed them the permission letter. He (DCP) said it wasn't communicated to them. Whatever happened was wrong,” Fadnavis added.