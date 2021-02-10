‘Won’t Allow BJP to Turn WB Into a Crematorium’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 9 February, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party has turned the country into a crematorium but the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't allow the same to happen in Bengal, reported ANI. She also urged the people in the state to show the door to the BJP ahead of upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.
Further, Banerjee criticised ex-party members who have recently joined the BJP, adding that the TMC does not require people who did not think of the party while being members. Addressing a public meeting in Burdwan, she said with the exit of the members, “evil has left” the party.
"Some notorious cows are trying to hide their wrongdoings. It is good that they have gone,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
"A mother will feed her children, she nourishes them, and when the mother falls sick or when she needs anything, these children will betray her and flee," she said.
She further said that 'Maa, Mati, Manush' will emerge victoriously in the coming days.
Comparing herself to the Bengal tiger in a public meeting in Murshidabad, the Chief Minister said that she is a strong person.“I will keep my head held high as long as I live. I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger till the time I live[sic]," she said, according to ANI.
She also criticised the BJP on the ongoing farmers’ protest in a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman's Kalna and said, “Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them.”
"When they (BJP) come to take your crops, say you (farmers) will not give them. Say you will reap the crops and eat food prepared from them too," Banerjee was quoted by ANI.
The Chief Minister also asserted that the TMC government gave cheques to farmers in West Bengal and procured grains from them, assuring them that they will keep buying produce from them.
The Legislative Assembly elections are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year.
(With inputs from ANI.)
