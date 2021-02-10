‘Won’t Allow BJP to Turn WB Into a Crematorium’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 9 February, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party has turned the country into a crematorium but the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't allow the same to happen in Bengal, reported ANI. She also urged the people in the state to show the door to the BJP ahead of upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Further, Banerjee criticised ex-party members who have recently joined the BJP, adding that the TMC does not require people who did not think of the party while being members. Addressing a public meeting in Burdwan, she said with the exit of the members, “evil has left” the party.

"Some notorious cows are trying to hide their wrongdoings. It is good that they have gone,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.