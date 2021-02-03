No Place For ‘Corrupt People’ in Trinamool Congress: CM Mamata

While condemning the BJP government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 3 February said that the saffron party could buy out a few dishonest leaders from TMC, but not other dedicated members of the party, reported The Indian Express.

She further said that corrupt leaders have no place in the party and people who wish to leave can do so.

Banerjee’s reaction came after two-time Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar resigned from the party on Monday and joined BJP on Tuesday. TMC has faced several defections in the recent months. Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh are among few leaders who recently joined the BJP.