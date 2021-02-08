The Anti-Mamata Vote: Decoding Modi’s Match Fixing Jibe In Bengal

In multiple rallies Mamata Banerjee has hit out against “Ram and Baam” combination i.e. the BJP and the Left as an attempt at splitting the opposition vote, in order to benefit the TMC. In this case too, the two against one contest, will help the TMC.

“Even though it seems like a direct transfer of votes, one has to analyse this on a seat-to-seat basis. Trinamool, in 2019, lost vote share of close to 10 percentage points in Bankura, which the BJP ultimately won. While one might say that the BJP’s gains in areas like North Bengal may have come at the cost of the Left-Congress, in areas like Jangalmahal, it squarely defeated the TMC”, says political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty.

“No matter what, the BJP will need to eat into the TMC’s vote share to win this election. However, at the same time, it would not want to lose out on the gains it made in 2019 because of the Left-Congress. So, the PM’s strategy of alleging a collusion between them is to ensure that the BJP remains the main opposition to Mamata”, he added.

The Congress extending the proposition of a possible alliance between Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front may also have the Trinamool worried about a possible turn in Muslim votes, and therefore a split of the “secular” vote. For this reason, too, the party will try to place the Left-Congress, Abbas Siddiqui and the BJP in the same bracket.

In the midst of this, to borrow from PM Modi’s sports metaphors, the Left-Congress is now being thrown around like a volleyball from the BJP’s court to the TMC’s. However, in this case, the one who gets to keep the ball may end up on the losing side.