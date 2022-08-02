‘People of Bengal Collectively Angry’: Woman Throws Shoes at Partha Chatterjee

A woman from West Bengal's Amtala area on Tuesday, 2 August, made an attempt to throw her shoes at suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee when the latter was being escorted out of a hospital by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

However, the footwear flung by the woman missed Chatterjee.

The middle-aged woman, Shubra Ghorui, is said to have harboured anger against Chatterjee after the seizure of around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, by the Enforcement Directorate from two apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of the suspended TMC leader.