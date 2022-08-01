Uddhav's Favourite, BJP's Target: End of the Road for Sanjay Raut's 'Rok-Thok'?

"Jhukega nahi," said Shiv Sena MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Raut on 31 July, as he was being detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged Patra Chawl land scam.

While Raut was subsequently arrested and sent to ED custody till 4 August, the famous dialogue from the movie 'Pushpa,' that had taken the country by storm, defines the political persona that Sanjay Raut is.

Raut's stature within the Shiv Sena can be gauged by the fact that former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray himself addressed the media in his support, a gesture that wasn't shown to many other party leaders facing probe by the central agencies.