Pamela Goswami Case: Who Is Arrested WB BJP Leader Rakesh Singh?

"People like Rakesh Singh are seen in the party like the recent defectors from Trinamool are seen. They are not social elements. They've done harm to BJP in the past. They're just being inducted on the instruction of the senior leadership in Delhi. However, they add no value to the party", said a senior source in the Bengal BJP, a member of the party and Bengal right-wing since 2010.

"He is known to be a "strongman" in the Port area. However, he failed to deliver the number of people asked off him in most BJP events", said the source.

Another source in the BJP says that CISF security given to Singh by the Centre was also Vijayvargiya's idea and doing.

"Honestly, there are regular karyakartas in the BJP who have more threat to their lives than Rakesh Singh. These are excesses and indulgences made by the Delhi leadership to those like Singh who they perceive to be important", the source said.