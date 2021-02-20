Drug Case: Pamela Cries ‘Conspiracy’; BJP’s Rakesh Singh Responds

Goswami, who was produced in Alipore Court, said, “I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy.” She was being escorted to a police lock-up from the court.

Responding to the allegations, Singh said, as quoted by India Today, "It is very easy to make a complaint but it is difficult to prove it. She [Pamela] will be able to tell why she took my name. All I can say is that it is a conspiracy to discredit me. I don't trust in this kind of dirty politics.”

"A few days ago, she [Pamela] complained to the police against leaders such as Bharti Ghosh and Swapan Dasgupta, on Facebook too. Even her father has filed a complaint against her,” he added.

BJP’s Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya, however, has not commented on the issue yet.