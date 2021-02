Rakesh Singh has been arrested in connection with BJP Youth leader Pamela Goswami’s drug case. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint )

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Rakesh Singh, has been arrested from Galsi in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district in connection with BJP Youth leader Pamela Goswami’s drug case.

Goswami, a BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer in Bengal, was arrested in Kolkata on 19 February, allegedly in possession of 100 gm of cocaine in her car.