'Will Work as Delhi's Local Guardian': Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath as LG

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Saxena said, "I will be visible more on roads than at Raj Niwas."

He emphasised on the growing problem of pollution in Delhi and pledged to work alongside the Centre, state and local citizens to find a solution. Saxena also mentioned training for those currently employed in the unorganised sector.

"I want to tell Delhi people that I will work as local guardian and not as lieutenant governor," Saxena said, reported news agency PTI.

As Saxena takes charge of the LG’s office, Delhi’s elected government has been locking horns with the Centre over delayed municipal polls. The LG’s office directly takes care of issues related to land, police, law and order, and services. Since the implementation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Ammendment) Act, 2021, the LG holds greater importance over the elected government in the National Capital.