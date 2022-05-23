'Pathetic': Delhi Commission for Women After Surprise Check in 4 MCD-Run Schools

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that the condition in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was "pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing." The commission had conducted a surprise inspection in four schools run by the corporation, officials said on Monday, 23 May.

This comes after a horrific incident of molestation of girls reported from a school run by the MCD. The commission said that it had initiated an inquiry into the condition of safety and security of girl students.

The surprise inspections were conducted at Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, and Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya between 20 and 21 May.