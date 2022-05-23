'Pathetic': Delhi Commission for Women After Surprise Check in 4 MCD-Run Schools

One of the schools inspected by the DCW.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that the condition in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was "pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing." The commission had conducted a surprise inspection in four schools run by the corporation, officials said on Monday, 23 May.
This comes after a horrific incident of molestation of girls reported from a school run by the MCD. The commission said that it had initiated an inquiry into the condition of safety and security of girl students.
The surprise inspections were conducted at Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, and Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya between 20 and 21 May.
The commission also listed several problems they witnessed in the schools, such as shortage of security guards and teachers, inadequate mid-day meals, lack of toilets and drinking water facilities, and unsafe buildings.
The DCW also said that it was "shocked" to find used syringes, drugs, cigarette boxes, gutkha wrappers, and broken alcohol bottles in the school premises.
"The schools as well as the toilets were extremely dirty. Urine could be seen overflowing on the floor at many places and none of the toilets had any soaps," a press release from the DCW stated.
It also added that in one of the schools, the toilet for girls was locked and "boys and girls were forced to defecate in the open as there was no water connection in the toilets."
