Uttarakhand Minister Yashpal Arya's Ghar Wapsi: What Does it Mean for Congress?

Giving a big jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, state Cabinet minister and senior Dalit leader Yashpal Arya, joined the Congress party in Delhi, along with his son, Sanjeev Arya, an MLA from Nainital constituency.

Arya quitting the BJP, ahead of the Assembly election in Uttarakhand, is no small coincidence since it inevitably paves a “Ghar Wapsi” way for Congress leaders, like Harak Singh Rawat, Umesh Kumar Kau and others, who had raised the flag of revolt against CM Harish Rawat in 2016. And if that happens, then BJP's problems will grow manifold in the Himalayan state where it stormed to power in 2017.

Arya is a three-time MLA and held the portfolio of transport minister in the BJP government. In 2016, when the Congress leaders had revolted, Arya was the last to join the saffron camp along with his son.