Ghar Wapsi: Twitter Celebrates as Tata Sons Acquires Air India

Air India was acquired by Tata Sons after a Rs 18,000 crore bid.
After a lot of speculation around Air India's bid, Ratan Tata took to his social media to make a formal announcement. "Welcome back, Air India," he wrote on Twitter. Check out the post here:
Tata Sons won the auction after making a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a press meeting on Friday.
The acquisiton has been dubbed a 'Ghar Wapsi' by users online since Tata Sons were the original owners of the airline before the government's takeover and nationalisation of the carrier in 1953.
The government loses about 20 crore every year in order to run the airline, and has accumulated losses of almost Rs 70,000 crore over the years, according to Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters).
