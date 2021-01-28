‘No Ghar Wapsi Until Law Wapsi’: Farmers Camping in UP’s Ghazipur

Two days after violence erupted during Tractor Rally on Republic Day, reports suggested that farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur will be phased out. Later, on the same day, farmers claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police have given an ultimatum to clear the protest site.

Speaking to The Quint on Thursday, 28 January, farmers reiterated that their peaceful protest will continue, and that more people will be joining them in the days to come. Farmers, from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at the protest site against the three contentious agriculture laws, for over two months.