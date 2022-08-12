Country Won't Trust Those Who Don't Hoist Tricolour: Uttarakhand BJP Chief

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt on Friday, 12 August, said his demand for photos of houses which have not hoisted the national flag was only meant for party workers and not for the general public.

Under attack from opposition parties for making such a demand, he said anyone who has true feelings for the country will not hesitate to hoist the tricolour on their houses to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence.

Clarifying that his remark was only in the context of party workers, Bhatt said, “My statement was meant for party workers only as I want each one of them to respond to the prime minister's call.”