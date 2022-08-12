This Independence Day, We Invite You To Write A Letter To Indian Soldiers

We’re approaching our 75th independence day, and there’s a pretty good chance you might sense some extra patriotism in the air. Tributes will flow through for the countless martyrs who have laid down their lives for this country. And rightly so - such sacrifices should never be forgotten.



So, here’s something to think about - do you think when it comes to Indian soldiers, we mostly think about them or pay tribute to them after they’ve passed away? Surely the bravehearts who are serving in frontier regions and other volatile border areas - they too could use some support and love from us, especially during this time of patriotic fervor. Right?



Because this is the 75th year of our independence, we had to do something special. JK Paper and The Quint teamed up and started an initiative called ‘Sandesh to Soldiers’, where for the first time ever, you can read the final letters written by Indian soldiers to their loved ones.

We’ve curated these letters over the last few years, so as to ensure their names are etched in history and in people’s minds. When you read these letters, and you see how these soldiers talk about everyday life to their families, it really hits you, that these were ordinary men who ended up doing extraordinary things.

Here are some excerpts from some of the letters on the 'Sandesh to Soldiers' site.