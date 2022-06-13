Prophet Remarks Row: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Moves SC Against Demolitions in Kanpur

Amidst the Prophet row and subsequent demolitions, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind moved the Supreme Court on Monday, 13 June, seeking issuance of directions to the state of Uttar Pradesh so that no further demolitions of residential/commercial property are carried out in Kanpur district without following due process.

The applicant has also sought to issue directions to ensure that demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing given to each affected person, reported Livelaw.