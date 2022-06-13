Prophet Remarks Row: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Moves SC Against Demolitions in Kanpur

Bulldozers rolled out on the streets in Kanpur after Friday protests over the Prophet controversy.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amidst the Prophet row and subsequent demolitions, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind moved the Supreme Court on Monday, 13 June, seeking issuance of directions to the state of Uttar Pradesh so that no further demolitions of residential/commercial property are carried out in Kanpur district without following due process.
The applicant has also sought to issue directions to ensure that demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing given to each affected person, reported Livelaw.
Following the remarks, a bandh was called for by a group of people in Kanpur district.
Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers on 3 June over attempts to shut shops in protest against derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate last month.
A week later on 10 June, protests erupted in several parts of the country including multiple places in Uttar Pradesh. These include Hathras, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ferozabad, and Ambedkarnagar. Protests in places like Kanpur and Prayagraj, however, turned violent.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
