Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Shivraj Singh-Led MP Government

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Govind Singh, on Wednesday, 21 December, moved a motion of no-confidence against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. Speaker Girish Gautam allowed discussion on the motion, reported ANI.

The MP assembly is currently holding its five-day winter session, which began on Monday. The principal opposition, the Congress party, had expressed its intentions to bring the motion a few days ago after attaching the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various grounds.

Singh had said that the opposition had prepared a charge sheet against the BJP government and that "During a discussion on the no-confidence motion (in the House), the Congress will target the BJP government over its anti-people policies through this charge sheet."